Parthenon LLC Buys 254 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

AXP traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

