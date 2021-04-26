Parthenon LLC Buys Shares of 1,422 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.