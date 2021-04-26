Parthenon LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $169.71. 10,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,497. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.