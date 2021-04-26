Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,645 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

