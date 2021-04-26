Patten Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.11. 4,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

