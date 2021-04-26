Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.17. 145,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.54. The company has a market capitalization of $628.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

