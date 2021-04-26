Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. 20,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,071. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.