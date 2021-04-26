Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 553.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $236.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

