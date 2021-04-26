Patten Group Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $22,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.43. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,052. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders have sold a total of 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

