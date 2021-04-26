Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Decreased by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 11.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.40% of Paychex worth $139,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

