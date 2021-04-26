Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

