Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.33.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $218.34.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.