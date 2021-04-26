Peerplays (PPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,339.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $20,339.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

