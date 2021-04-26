PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

