Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RI. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

EPA RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

