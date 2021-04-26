Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

