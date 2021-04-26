Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 348.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $5.26 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

