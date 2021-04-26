Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $187.07 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.31 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.11.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

