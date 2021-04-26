Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 771.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.