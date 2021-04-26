Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.