Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $378.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 914,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.