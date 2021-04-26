Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 282.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PIRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,957. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

