Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ping Identity worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

