Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Increased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital makes up 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $83.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

