Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $147.16. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,673. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

