Piper Sandler Comments on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

