Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.83 or 0.07617491 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

