Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

