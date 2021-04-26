PM CAPITAL Ltd Acquires 596,780 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,780 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 9.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 132,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

