PM CAPITAL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PM CAPITAL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 3.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $54.80. 48,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 321.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.