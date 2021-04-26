Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

