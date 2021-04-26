Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $444.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $444.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.22.

Shares of POOL opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool has a one year low of $203.23 and a one year high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

