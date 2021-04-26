PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $174.65 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $175.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

