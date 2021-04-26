Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.57. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,621. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.