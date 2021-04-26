Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $129.40. 14,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

