Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.6% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.17. 26,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,901. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

