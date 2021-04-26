Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,304. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.80. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

