Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.07.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.92. The company had a trading volume of 102,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,804. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock has a market cap of C$411.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.88.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.