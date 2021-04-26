PRIA Market Cap Reaches $660,518.22 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00017754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $660,518.22 and approximately $9,782.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIA has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00064287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00747520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00094992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.72 or 0.07419234 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

