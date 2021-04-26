Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,698,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

