Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 304.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

