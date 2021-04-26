Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $772,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Option Care Health Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.