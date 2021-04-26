Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,572 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

