Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,148 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of OrthoPediatrics worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

