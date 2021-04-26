Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

