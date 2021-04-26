Private Advisor Group LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.