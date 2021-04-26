Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,660 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

WKHS stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

