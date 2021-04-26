Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $146.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.