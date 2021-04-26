Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27.

