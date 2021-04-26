ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 529 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

