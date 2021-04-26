ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $186.48 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.